Fostoria Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club of Fostoria have been displaced from their regular meeting place at Good Shepherd Home.

The care facility announced Wednesday it is suspending use of its facility to outside organizations and groups through the end of the month when visitation policies will be reevaluated.

But the clubs did not linger in limbo long.

John and Jenna Irwin, the father-daughter financial advisors for Edward Jones, offered the use of their new office at 113 E. Center St. to the clubs.

The noontime meetings at GSH included a meal prepared by the nursing home’s kitchen.

Arrangements have been made for the meals at Edward Jones to be provided by Fostoria City Schools.

At the end of the month, the clubs will reevaluate their status with Good Shepherd Home to make further meeting arrangements.