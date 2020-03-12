AMBER HERBERT / for the Review Times
Store shelves that once held hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes are empty Wednesday evening at Fostoria Kroger, 126 W. High St. A note taped to the empty shelves reads: “Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, Cold and Flu related products to 5 each per customer. Thank you for shopping with us.” Store personnel reported the store ran out of the hand sanitizer earlier in the day. The Center For Disease Control recommends the public use soap and water on their hands to prevent the spread of illness. When that is not available, the CDC recommends using hand sanitizer that contains 60% alcohol to stop the spread of germs.