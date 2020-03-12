A Fostoria man is facing charges after leading police on a foot pursuit along Portage Creek Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

At midnight, a caller reported a man who appeared to be intoxicated in the area of the 400 block of North Vine Street, according to a police media report.

Officers located the man on North Union Street, cited him for public intoxication and disorderly conduct and took him to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital for treatment, according to the police report.

Ten minutes later, an emergency room employee reported the man left the hospital on foot.

Eight minutes after that, a hospital security guard reported the man as having fallen into Portage Creek behind the hospital and had not resurfaced, the report said.

Officers subsequently began to search the banks of the creek for the man and EMS was dispatched.

According to radio traffic, officers were checking the creek’s depth as they continued to search for the man, and noted the water was very shallow.

While the search continued along the Portage, a police unit went to the man’s house to see if he had returned home, according to radio traffic. Officers knocked on the door of the man’s residence but no one would come to the door.

Officers reported over the radio they did find a pair of soaking wet shoes on the porch.

An officer returned to the hospital to check with a physician there to ensure the man was well enough to be home or if officers should return him to the emergency room.

It was determined the man could safely remain home.