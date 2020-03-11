A new free clinic, dedicated to providing free medical care to uninsured residents of Fostoria, is scheduled to open Saturday.

Health Screenings/Recent National Grant Award event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the specialty clinic at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, 501 Van Buren St. The Specialty Clinic is on the first floor of the hospital near the gift shop.

The clinic will open its doors to provide free medical care to the residents of Fostoria who meet eligibility guidelines.

Eligibility criteria includes being uninsured, living in the 44830-zip code area, and having an income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

The clinic will be staffed by volunteer physicians, other health care professionals, and members of the community willing to donate their time and skills to helping those in need.

Over the past several years, free clinics in the United States have seen a dramatic rise in patient visits, according to a news release.

Most of these people live in working households — men, women, and children, who simply fall between the cracks as an underserved population.

Because of industry layoffs and loss of businesses in Fostoria, many Fostoria residents do not have access to affordable healthcare.

“The mission of the clinic is to address some of healthcare challenges faced by the underserved of Fostoria, Ohio,” said Jeanne Bohm, MD, founder of the clinic.

Just in Time Medical Clinic is one of many free health clinics nationwide benefiting from grants provided by a signature program of the American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation called Family Medicine Cares USA.

The AAFP Foundation collaborates with Volunteers in Medicine America, a non-profit organization that helps develop sustainable, locally supported free clinics in underserved communities throughout the United States.

“The opening of Just in Time Medical Clinic reaffirms the commitment of the AAFP Foundation and Volunteers in Medicine America to support the establishment of many more free clinics in the future,” said Todd Sagin, MD, JD, chairman of the Volunteers in Medicine America Board of Directors. “We are honored to be part of this important initiative that provides healthcare to the increasing numbers of uninsured individuals in the United States.”

For information about patient eligibility, visit the clinic during operating hours or email justintimeclinic@gmail.com.

More details as well as dates and time of operations are available at: https://www.facebook.com/justintimemedicalclinic/.