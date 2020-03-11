SCOTT COTTOS / the Review Times
An excavator tears into the south end of the former Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, just south of the commons area. The Fostoria City School District will keep the northern section of the older building, including the commons area, cafeteria, gymnasium, Performing Arts Center and band room. A new parking lot will be installed where the building is razed. The cafeteria and kitchen areas are being renovated to house the district offices. The former commons area will be transformed into a history hallway, paying tribute to FCS’ longevity by displaying memorabilia and artifacts from older buildings.