By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

Four area schools of higher learning have joined others throughout the state in suspending in-person classes and opting instead to go remote.

University of Findlay, Tiffin University, Bowling Green State University and Terra State Community College announced Tuesday they will continue all classes through an online modality.

University of Findlay’s remote classes begin Monday while Tiffin University’s response is effective today through March 29, unless notified otherwise.

“In an effort to prevent any illness whatsoever, individuals outside of the campus community will not be permitted to attend any scheduled events on campus through Sunday, March 29, unless notified otherwise,” according to a statement from Dr. Lillian Schumacher, president of the Tiffin school.

Terra and BGSU are both on spring break. Terra has extended that by one week. On March 23, most classes will resume online for both schools.

“Students enrolled in courses meeting at off-campus locations, such as high schools, career centers, Fostoria Learning Center, employers’ facilities, and similar locations, will resume as regularly scheduled the week of March 16.” Terra stated in a news release. “These courses will continue to meet in existing format (including in person) so long as the host site conducts regular business. Should a host site need to change business operations, each situation and group of students will be addressed individually.”

The schools are also canceling indoor events.

All four schools reported these measures are in response to the recent confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, and the state of Ohio.

The schools are also complying with Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendation to avoid large indoor gatherings. (See story below)

Everyone is encouraged to take care of their health by following preventive guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control including:

• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose and/or after coughing or sneezing.

• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

More information on preventive guidelines and updates on the coronavirus can be found online at cdc.gov.