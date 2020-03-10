Ohio State University is suspending in-person classes and moving to virtual instruction through at least the end of the month amid coronavirus concerns, the Columbus Dispatch reported late Monday.

Additionally, OSU has suspended all university-sponsored international travel until at least April 20. Previously, the university had canceled travel to certain countries under travel restrictions by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Dispatch reports.

According to the Columbus newspaper, the university announced the updates late Monday night, hours after state officials confirmed Ohio had its first confirmed cases of COVID-19. The confirmed cases involve three individuals from Cuyahoga County, Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday.

“We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university,” President Michael V. Drake said in an email to the campus community late Monday night. “I understand that our policy guidelines will cause measurable disruption, but the risk of not acting outweighs the inconvenience of these temporary measures. The safety of our campus community is always our top priority,” the Dispatch reported in a story posted to its website.

Face-to-face lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other classroom setting instruction will be suspended through at least Monday, March 30, the Dispatch reported the university said. Officials are also preparing plans for telecommuting for faculty and staff.

On the Net

https://www.dispatch.com/