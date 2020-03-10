A Fostoria man was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into a West Ohio 18 location early Monday.

According to a police media report, William Waltermyer was reported as breaking in the back window of the location at 4:30 a.m. and then left in a black Jeep.

Fostoria Police Division was asked for mutual aid and officers were able to stop the Jeep in the area of Columbus and Seneca avenues.

Fostoria police detained Waltermyer until a Seneca County deputy arrived to take custody.

Reinhart’s towed the vehicle.

According the the media report, the complainant did not want to pursue charges.

Waltermyer was given a trespass notice for the location.