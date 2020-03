Findlay police today identified the body found in the Blanchard River, west of downtown Findlay, on Sunday evening.

The body of Alex A. Stewart, 28, of 112 Hurd Ave., Findlay, was found in the river west of the Norfolk and Southern bridge and north of the 300 block of Washington Street, police reported.

Cause of death is presently unknown. An autopsy is set for today at the Lucas County Coroner’s office.