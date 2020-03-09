WOOD COUNTY — A person was found dead Saturday in connection with a single-vehicle crash earlier in the week in Plain Township, according to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Joshua D. Roach was found in a water-filled ditch at 12:05 p.m., approximately 1½ miles north of where the crash occurred, on Poe Road just east of Range Line Road, the news release said.

Roach was pronounced dead at the scene, and the body was taken to the Lucas County coroner’s office for further examination, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office began investigating the crash Tuesday and determined an Oldsmobile Intrigue had not maintained its lane, ran off the road to the north and came to rest upside down in a water-filled ditch.

No occupants were immediately located.

No age or location of residence for Roach was noted in the release.