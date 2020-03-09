A Fostoria man accused of running out of a building and being involved in foot and vehicle chases has been indicted by a Seneca County grand jury.

Joshua V. Garner, 36, was charged with burglary, a third-degree felony; safecracking, a fourth-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, according to court records.

According to a Fostoria Police Department release and court records, officers were summoned for noises coming from the downstairs of Dry Haven, 217 W. Center St.

Officers entered the building, saw a safe/lock box with heavy damage, heard sounds coming from inside and determined someone still was present, according to the release.

Garner ran out of the building, and foot and vehicle chases occurred, it states.

He was found hiding on the side of a Sandusky Street garage, court records state.

Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff is to preside over the case.

Separately, Chad E. Banks, 33, was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies, according to court records.

Andrew T. Joseph, 27, was charged with possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.