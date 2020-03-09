A body was found in the Blanchard River, west of downtown Findlay, Sunday evening, Findlay police reported.

The name of the deceased person has not been released.

Police received a call about a body in the river around 6:15 p.m. Officers found the body in the river west of the Norfolk and Southern bridge and north of the 300 block of Washington Street, police reported.

The body was recovered by members of the Findlay Fire Department and turned over to Hanco EMS for transport to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Cause of death is unknown at this time, according to police.

The name of the deceased will be released pending positive identification and notification of family.