MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

John Galvan, 6, uses his homemade crane to lift several things of tape in a cup Thursday afternoon at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The youth department hosted STEAM with Style, inviting local youth to come in and partake in hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematical projects. Children used straws, sticks, cardboard, paper clips, string and tape to create a crane. They attached a cup to it and filled it with items such as tape, nuts and bolts, glue sticks and more to try and lift up in their makeshift bucket. The youth department hosts STEAM with Style the first Thursday of every month at 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://fostoria.lib.oh.us/.