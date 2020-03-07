Fostoria Police Division is asking the public for help in the investigation of an alleged assault while also issuing a caution in the use of social media.

A news release from city police on Friday said the alleged victim in an incident that took place early Thursday has come forward to report it and the result is an investigation of an assault case.

Police, however, did not learn of the incident on the 800 block of North Countyline Street until about 1 p.m. that day, when they were made aware of a posting on Facebook.

The news release said that while looking into the circumstances and validity of the posting, police asked for help from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in contacting the alleged victim.

The news release asked that police be contacted by anyone who witnessed the incident or sees a male with a bite injury on his neck.

“As with any investigation or incident, we strongly urge anyone to report the incident immediately to their local law enforcement agency prior to any posting on Facebook,” the release said. “This not only delays our ability to investigate but also can create fear and misinformation by individuals who regularly post malicious comments to make the situation even worse.

“The Fostoria Police are committed to reducing crime and we encourage public support to ensure our citizens enjoy a safe community.”

The news release concludes by saying, “PLEASE, do not post any information on Facebook as it has already caused enough misinformation as usual.”