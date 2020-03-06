PEMBERVILLE — Two people were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds Thursday morning in what the Wood County Sheriff’s Office has preliminarily termed a murder/suicide.

The deceased were identified as Cierra McCrory, who lived at the residence at 310 Perry St., and Lukas Miller, 19, of Clay Township, Michigan, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said the initial part of the investigation indicates that Miller shot McClory before turning the gun on himself.

The release said the sheriff’s office and Pemberville police responded to the home at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday after a shooting was reported. Law enforcement officials found the deceased inside.

The sheriff’s office, Pemberville police, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Wood County Coroner’s Office are combining in the investigation.

Pemberville is about

20 miles northwest of Fostoria.