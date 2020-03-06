By LOU WILIN

for the review times

Signs warning against distracted driving are being posted south of Findlay on Interstate 75. Up next in two to four weeks: a State Highway Patrol crackdown on distracted drivers.

With highway fatalities rising statewide since 2013, state officials have designated a 20-mile stretch of Interstate 75 from just south of Findlay to Beaverdam a “Distracted Driving Safety Corridor.”

“This is going to be a targeted area. We’re going to have regular patrols out here. We’re going to have additional patrols. We’re going to have overtime patrols,” said Capt. John Altman, Findlay District Headquarters commander for the State Highway Patrol. “We’re going to be focusing on changing individuals’ behavior.”

In 2019, 1,159 people were killed by traffic crashes in Ohio, said Chris Hughes, deputy director of State Transportation Department District 1.

“People are driving distracted … People are not paying attention to what they’re doing. They’re driving around in 6,000-pound, 8,000-pound weapons, and they’ve got cellphones up in front of them or down in their lap,” Altman said. “We have seen people with iPads, eating cereal, reading newspapers, studying, you name it.”

The stretch south of Findlay is the state’s third “Distracted Driving Safety Corridor.” Its predecessors have had impressive results in reducing crashes and fatalities, Hughes said. More such corridors are to come around the state.

The 20-mile corridor from Findlay to Beaverdam was chosen because it’s a stretch where motorists would be tempted to turn their attention away from the road.

“It’s very straight. It’s flat. There’s not a lot of visual distractions. We feel like it’s a corridor that people tend to drive distracted,” Hughes said. “It’s a relatively easy stretch of road to drive on. So people tend to feel more comfortable, pulling that phone out and engaging in those distracting behaviors.”

The corridor designation is not planned to be permanent. It could last perhaps a couple of years, or longer, he said.