SCOTT COTTOS / Review Times

Dakota Mason (left) and Jaden Dessausure, right, both juniors at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, visit with Capt. Jason Root (seated) of the Fostoria Fire Division and firefighter Jeremy Gregg during Thursday’s College and Career Fair. Nineteen representatives of the workforce and 18 representatives of colleges and the military were present for students in grades 10 through 12 to visit with and garner information.