Kiwanian Sarah Stephens-Krupp makes pancakes Thursday afternoon during the Fostoria Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Day. The annual event is the club’s biggest fundraiser, collecting monies to help them promote childhood literacy, support local programs such as Kaubisch Memorial Public Library’s summer reading program, and provide back-to-school shoes to local children in need. In addition to all-you-can-eat pancakes, the event included a plethora of raffle items and entertainment by Fostoria High School’s TRIBE choral group.