Todd James, executive director of the North Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross, has joined the relief effort in Tennessee in the wake of a string of severe storms, including several deadly tornadoes.

The American Red Cross is coordinating closely with local officials and providing shelter for residents affected by the tornadoes.

James, a member of the Red Cross Advanced Public Affairs Team, will be serving as a spokesperson to share information on the Red Cross response and updating the media on Red Cross efforts.

Weather experts report the southern states are in line for more severe weather this week, including the possibility of additional tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Those wishing to help can do so by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.