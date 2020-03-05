By SCOTT COTTOS

staff writer

The Jeff Shiff Run the Res has become a rite of spring in Fostoria.

An April day that draws about 300 runners and walkers to traverse the area around Lakes Lamberjack and Mottram is going into its second decade, with this year’s 11th renewal scheduled for April 19.

“I never thought it would be 11 years, but I’m very happy that it is,” said Susie Shiff, the widow of Jeff Shiff, who died of colon cancer at age 55 in 2008, two years before the first Run the Res stepped off in his memory.

The event raised $6,000 for the Relay For Life in its first year and has since benefited ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital with at least $5,000. This year’s proceeds will go into a fund at the hospital to benefit patients in various ways, Susie Shiff said.

“I think it is awesome that we’ve continued to have such a good response,” Shiff said. “The registration’s a little down this year and I don’t know why. Maybe people are waiting for the weather to turn up, but I don’t know.”

Registration for one of the three races prior to April 5 will have the perk of a guaranteed race T-shirt. Regardless of when they enter, though, participants can guarantee themselves some fun and exercise and contributions to patient care and the memory of a man who loved his hometown and contributed to the city not only as a businessman but in such ways as serving on the executive boards of the Geary Family YMCA, Fostoria City Schools and the Fostoria Athletic Boosters. He was also an avid runner who particularly enjoyed running around the reservoirs.

Shiff said she’s pleased the event has had such strong participation over the years.

“I am very happy with that,” she said. “Like I’ve said over the years, we’re just doing this because it’s a great time for my kids to come home and work on the same purpose, and now the grandkids have gotten to know their grandfather through doing this even though he’s not here. It’s a great time for the family.”

Shiff has two sons, two daughters and seven grandchildren. The oldest grandchild, 11-year-old Reese St. Pierre, last year ran in her first 10K race of the event after having in previous years taken part in the 5K and 400-yard kids fun run.

“She was just three months old when Jeff passed away,” Shiff said of Reese. “The other ones were not even born. But they know a lot about him through this race, and I think if you would ask any of them, they would say they know him because of it.”

She said that not only do family members get involved with organizing the event, but friends are generous with their time in participating.

“Honestly, most of our workers are family and friends, so it is a real family-worked project,” she said. “Something else that’s pretty awesome is how many of my kids’ friends come back and do it in honor of Jeff. He had a big impact on a lot of people. He loved Fostoria. And he loved the reses.”

Registration can be done online at RunTheRes.org. Entry forms can be obtained in Fostoria at the hospital, the YMCA, the offices in the schools, Fifth Third Bank and Kaubisch Memorial Public Library, as well as at Dave’s Running Shop in Findlay. Completed forms can be dropped off at Fifth Third Bank.

The entry fees in advance are $25 for the 10K or 5K and $10 for the fun run. Fees for those registering on race day will be $30 for the 10K or 5K and $15 for the fun run.

Walk-up registration and check-in will begin at noon on race day at the City Park shelter house. Parking will be available at City Park and the Fostoria Water Park.

More information is available at RunTheRun.org or by calling Susie Shiff at 419-619-2082 or Shiff’s daugther, Betsy Bringman, at 419-619-1685.