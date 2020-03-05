TIFFIN — Seneca County Board of Commissioners will recognize March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month when its meets at 10 a.m. today at its office at 111 Madison St.

Seneca County School of Opportunity students and staff will visit for an update and the recognition. The theme for the month is “improving the lives of people with disabilities.”

The school will host several events to celebrate the cause

Also during appointments, personnel from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance to give a recap of 2019 and to provide a preview of what to expect for the rest of 2020.

In other action, the request for proposals opening for new software at the Seneca County Clerk of Courts is scheduled.

In January, Clerk of Courts Jean Eckelberry announced the county had received the 2020 Technology Grant through the Supreme Court of Ohio for updating the court’s case management system. Eckelberry said the grant will fund the purchase of new computers, servers, training and software. She said the new systems will give the office “cutting-edge technology.”

In other business, a hearing is to be held related to a bond issuance for Mercy Health.

The county may be able to assist the healthcare organization via a conduit-bonding agreement. If approved, the agreement could help the entity move forward with a large project that would be required to have benefits to the public. The agreement would not affect the county’s debt limit and would not cost anything to taxpayers, but it would allow Mercy Health to have tax-exempt status on a project.

The county has acted as a conduit issuer for several projects, including for Good Shepherd Home, another project for Mercy Health–Tiffin Hospital and for Heidelberg University.

In old business, the board is to discuss the data center access policy list.

Also, commissioners are to consider:

• A $6,000 supplemental appropriation to the Recorder Equipment Fund for equipment.

• To accept the One Ohio Memorandum of Understanding in relation to a lawsuit that involves several counties, the state and prescription drug companies.

• Setting time, date and place to receive bids for pavement resurfacing on county roads 32, 34, 52, 54 and 594.