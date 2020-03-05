Unique Arachnids

10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 9 at Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Arachnids are amazing animals, but did you know that spiders are not the only members of this group?

Ages three to five with an adult, as well as other aged siblings, are invited to Oakwoods Nature Preserve’s Discovery Center to learn what makes an Arachnid unique, how they differ from other creepy crawlies and about all of the amazing things that they can do.

Guests will listen to a story and create a craft. The program is free and registration is not required.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve’s Discovery Center is located at 1400 Oakwoods Lane, off County Road 144, west of Findlay.

Maple Sugarin’

Pancake Breakfast

9-11 a.m. March 14 at Litzenberg Memorial Woods

Hancock Park District’s (HPD) “Maple Sugarin’ Pancake Breakfast” will be in the Activity Barn at Litzenberg Memorial Woods. All you can eat pancakes, syrup, sausage, juice and coffee will be served.

The pancake breakfast is open to everyone. Register by 12 p.m. on March 13 at www.HancockParks.com or at the HPD Administrative Office at 1424 E. Main Cross St. with $5 per person for ages 4 and up; ages 3 and under are free.

In order for this breakfast to take place, there is a minimum of 20 participants required and a maximum of 100.

The annual breakfast coincides with “Maple Sugarin,” a 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. living-history experience that allows visitors to see the process that Ohio pioneers and Native Americans used to collect sap, transport it to the sugar bush and boil it down to produce sweet maple syrup.

Visitors may an create a beaded maple leaf key chain, explore a Native American encampment, and visit with a pioneer in the sugar bush.

Sweet treats and hot drinks will be available in the McKinnis House. You will also have the opportunity to purchase your own sweet treats from Fruths’ Sugarhouse.

The public day activities are free and open to all ages.

Litzenberg Memorial Woods is located at 6100 US 224, west of Findlay.

Discover the Dippers

1:30 p.m. March 15 at Oakwoods Nature Preserve

Did you know the big and little dippers are not actually constellations?

Join Hancock Park District program staff in the Discovery Center at Oakwoods Nature Preserve to find out what star formation they are a part of, why they are considered a circumpolar constellation and if there are any galaxies associated with them.

Participants are required to sit on the floor. Ask about accommodations.

This program is free for all ages, but register by 10:30 a.m. on March 15 at www.HancockParks.com under “Programs & Activities.” There is a maximum of 25 participants for this event.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve is located at 1400 Oakwoods Lane.

For more information, view the Hancock Park District Seasonal Program & Event Guide at www.HancockParks.com under the “Park News” section, visit the park “Calendar” or call the park office at 419-425-7275.