The Wood County Humane Society is excited to be in their fourth year of offering dog training classes to the public.

The classes are led by April McCurdy, a certified professional dog trainer with knowledge and skills assessed certification (CPDT-KSA). Training is done through positive reinforcement. Courses take place at the Wood County Humane Society by appointment.

Classes are up to one hour per week for four weeks, priced at $120.

Classes are offered for varying skill levels to benefit the dog’s ability and knowledge. Skills being taught range from the basics, such as sit and stay, to more advanced tricks, such as high five and roll over.

About 100 families have participated, with one recent graduate stating, “I’ve really enjoyed the classes. And so has Waldo. I’ve found the exercises to be practical for my needs and Waldo has responded exceptionally well.”

Participants will be provided with suggested items to bring to help make the session a successful experience for both the dog and owner. For more information contact the Wood County Humane Society at 419-352-7339 or wchsapril@gmail.com.

The Wood County Humane Society, located in Bowling Green, is a private, non-profit, managed admission shelter providing care for homeless and abused or neglected pets. Visit wchumane.org for more information.