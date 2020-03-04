BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in its investigation of a single-vehicle crash in Plain Township.

The sheriff’s office began investigating the crash early Tuesday morning. The crash occurred on Poe Road, just east of Range Line Road.

The investigation has shown that a west-bound red Oldsmobile Intrigue failed to maintain its lane, ran off the roadway to the north and came to rest upside down in a water filled ditch.

The unknown occupants of the vehicle have not been located. Anyone who saw anything or provided a ride to anyone walking in the area is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 419-354-9001.