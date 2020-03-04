By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Council’s Law and Ordinance Committee will go back to work on the issue of traffic control at the intersection of North Union and Thomas streets after council voted down proposed four-way stop signs Tuesday night by a 4-3 margin.

Council members John Schuld, Greg Cassidy, Paula Dillon and Thomas Lake voted against an ordinance to replace the existing traffic light near the now-demolished Riley Elementary School with a four-way stop. Michael Hopple, Edward Logsdon and Brian Shaver voted for the change.

Hopple chairs the Law and Ordinance Committee, of which Logsdon is also a member.

“We’ll just revisit it and rework it,” Hopple said after the meeting.

Issues with the proposed ordinance vary. Council member Paula Dillon asked whether the Ohio Department of Transportation should be consulted, to which Hopple, Logsdon and Safety Service Director Deb Hellman replied that ODOT did not have to be involved because it does not include a state route.

“I feel that a two-way stop sign is what is needed, not a four-way stop,” Schuld said after the meeting. “I don’t think you should use a stop sign to slow down traffic. I don’t think that is what they are supposed to be used for. And that’s all I hear, is we’re going to put a stop sign in to slow down traffic. There are other ways to slow down traffic other than a stop sign. And I don’t think Thomas Street is busy enough to warrant a four-way stop on Union Street. There is no similar stop on Main Street, so that just didn’t make sense to me.”

The proposed ordinance was twice tabled before going to a vote after further information was received by the committee. The proposal ended up being presented in its original form.

Hopple said the reasoning behind a four-way stop is based on maximum safety.

“From Thomas Street, to look in either direction at a traffic stop, then you’ll be able to completely move through the intersection knowing that there’s nothing coming,” he said. “The visibility line is a little bit off, on the south side on Union Street, where there are cars parked. Even with the setback, you still can’t see around those cars very well. If it’s a four-way stop, when you come up on that, you know they’re going to stop. Whether you can see them or not see them, you know they’re still stopping.”

Logsdon said the opposing issues now must be further considered as the ordinance is reworked.

“I think we have to look at it and make it clear as to what’s included,” he said. “We have to double check: Is it a four-way or a two-way? Now, I don’t know what else we can say other than we’ll look at it again and see if we can figure out what’s the objection and write it so that it is approved.”

An ordinance that was passed Tuesday night gave the go-ahead to a $500,000 loan to the Ohio Logistics warehousing and transportation firm for the purchase and renovation of the building at 130 W. Jones Road to include a Whirlpool office and the expansion of the rail spur. All told, the project will cost $12 million and add 10 jobs to the community, Renee Smith, president of the Fostoria Economic Development Corporation, has said.

Smith was also present when council went into executive session for discussion related to economic development. She said the session had nothing to do with the reported purchase of the Fostoria Plaza but would not comment further.

In addition, Smith thanked council for its contributions to Seneca County being ranked No.6 nationally in Site Selection magazine’s rankings for large, private economic development projects among 531 micropolitan areas considered.

Council also passed a resolution authorizing the disposal of personal property, motor vehicles, road machinery and other items through internet auction this year, as well as a resolution establishing a cash and accounting policy.

A first reading was given to an ordinance that would authorize all actions necessary to accept an Ohio Public Energy Council 2020 Energized Community Grant. The city recently entered into an agreement with NOPEC regarding aggregational electricity.

Also given a first reading was an ordinance to repeal a section from city law regarding “motor vehicle pursuit policy.” Police Chief Keith Loreno said the measure would take the issue out of ordinances in order to provide more flexibility to the police division.

Also Tuesday night:

• Mayor Eric Keckler issued a proclamation for March to be declared as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Present to receive the proclamation were Lew Hurst, superintendent of the Seneca County Opportunity Center; Rodney Biggert, director of adult services at the center; and Sean Allison of Alvada and William Keels of Fostoria, who gained assistance from the center in securing employment.

• Paul Allison, a member of Kaubisch Memorial Public Library board of trustees, reported the library finished 2019 with a surplus of $73,718 and made about $1,000 from its recent book sale.

• Capt. David Pahl of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens spoke in search of support in this month’s county sheriff election.

• In the first of two scheduled public hearings regarding Community Development Block Grants, Tiffaney Shaver, planning and development coordinator of the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership, said Fostoria is seeking a $1 million grant through the Community Housing Impact Program.

The second public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., April 21 at the municipal building, with more specific information to be available, according to Shaver.

• Keckler said community events this week include a voter’s forum at 10:30 a.m. today at Good Shepherd Home and the Fostoria Kiwanis Club Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday at the St. Wendelin Parish Life Center.

The voter’s forum is scheduled to include: Republican 88th District state representative candidates Shayne Thomas, Ed Ollum and Gary Click; Democratic 26th District state senator candidate Craig Swartz; Republican county commissioner candidates Bill Frankart and Tyler Shuff; Democratic Fourth District U.S. representative candidate Shannon Freshour and Republican Seneca County common pleas court judge candidate Jay Meyer.