ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital is hosting a lunch ‘n learn entitled ‘Eat Right Bite by Bite’ in honor of National Nutrition Month.

The event will take place from 12-1 p.m. March 31 in the basement conference room at the hospital, 501 Van Buren St.

Carolyn Tienarend, registered dietitian at FCH, will discuss the benefits of adding “steps” to your normal activity as well as how to cut calories to lose weight.

A healthy, light lunch will be provided.

This event is free and open to the public but registration is required by March 25. For more information or to register, call 419-436-6688.