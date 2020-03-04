School Resource Officer Adam Nelson of the Fostoria Police Division will present a program on the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training for citizens and businesses reacting to violence.

The program will be presented at the next meeting of TRIAD, scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the Fostoria Senior Center.

The training provides an opportunity for citizens to become more focused on their surroundings and to prepare for emergency situations, according to a press release from the Fostoria Police Division.

TRIAD strives to reduce criminal victimization of older persons; improve the quality of life for older adults; educate and involve the community in implementing solutions; and enhance delivery of law enforcement services to the elderly, the release says.

Citizens age 55 and older are encouraged to attend. Police officers will answer questions at the meetings.

There is no membership requirement. All are welcome to attend, and refreshments are served.

TRIAD meets on the second Monday of each month, with the location rotating between Good Shepherd Home, Independence House, St. Catherine’s Manor and the senior center.

Those with questions or wishing to have a specific topic covered should contact Nelson at (419) 435-8573.