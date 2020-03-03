KANSAS — Lakota Board of Education recently passed a resolution to allow for the advertisement and reception of bids to buy two 78-passenger school buses through the Ohio Schools Council Cooperative.

Other resolutions passed include:

• Approval of the College Credit Plus agreement between Lakota and the University of Toledo for the current school year;

• Approval of a $5,923.69 donation from the Lakota Athletic Boosters to the Lakota Cross Country Scholarship Fund;

• Approval of a partnership with Wyandot Counseling Associates as a certified site for student mental-health services;

• Approval of adoption of the Lakota Local School Reading Improvement Plan.