MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Landon Cummins, 5, blows bubbles through a heart-shaped bubble wand with his babysitter Cathy Shultz Monday morning at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The youth department hosted its monthly STEAM Jr., which gives young children the opportunity to engage in hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math experiments. This month’s program included a science experiment, where youngsters mixed together water and dish soap to make a bubble mixture. They then took pieces of pipe cleaner to form bubble wands in any shape — hearts, circles, flowers, squares, etc. They tested their mixture before adding glycerin to see if that made the concoction more bubbly. The library hosts STEAM Jr. the first Monday of every month at 10 a.m. The youth department also hosts a STEAM with Style program for older children, which takes place the first Thursday of every month at 4 p.m. The next event is slated this Thursday.