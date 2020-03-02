Calling all breakfast lovers!

Layers of flapjacks covered in syrup with a dab of melting butter are just around the corner.

The Fostoria Kiwanis Club’s annual Pancake Day is this week.

The event, slated for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, will take place at the St. Wendelin Parish Life Center, 323 N. Wood St., featuring all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages, refreshments and raffle prizes.

Fostoria High School’s TRIBE will perform beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Aside from dining in, the Kiwanis Club is offering carryout and delivery options during the event to make breakfast, lunch or dinner easier on a hectic day.

Carryout will be available throughout the day while deliveries will be made from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We understand it’s sometimes hard for people to get out of the office or to be able to sit down and stay a while at the church. We wanted those community members, who may choose not to partake in Pancake Day because of work or the weather, to have other, more convenient options,” officials said.

Delivery orders must be placed ahead of time. For more information on these options or to schedule a delivery, call 419-619-5002.

Tickets are available from members of the Fostoria Kiwanis Club or can be purchased at the door.

Cost is $7 for adults, $6 for Golden Buckeye members, $3 for children ages 5-11 and free for children under the age of 4.

In addition to the meal, the club will be raising funds through raffle prizes.

Raffle items include a flat screen TV, a grill, a lottery tree, gift certificates and various other items.

The club’s largest fundraiser helps the organization in its mission to “change the world one child and one community at a time.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward the operation of the Fostoria Kiwanis Club, which participates in a variety of community projects, especially those catering to children.

Fostoria Kiwanis Club participates in activities such as: Providing new school shoes for needy children, reading to area preschoolers, creating lending libraries throughout town, collecting books for needy children at Christmastime, providing student scholarships, recognizing students of the month from Fostoria and cleaning the road through Adopt-A-Highway as well as hosting an annual New Educators Luncheon and community prayer breakfast.

For more information on the Fostoria Kiwanis Club or Pancake Day, visit the group’s Facebook page.

For more information on the Kiwanis organization as a whole, visit www.kiwanis.org.