Fostoria’s application for a $13.6 million loan for a sewer-treatment plant project has been accepted, Safety Service Director Deb Hellman reported Friday.

City Council, at an emergency meeting Tuesday night, approved the application to enter a Water Pollution Control Loan Fund to finance supplemental design and construction for a project to enable the city’s sewer-treatment plant to take in more water during heavy rainfall.

The loan is repayable at no interest over 30 years.