PHOTO PROVIDED

Students in Rebecca Greiner’s art class created a mural of feathers to display in the cafeteria at Fostoria Elementary School. Students competed to create a quote for the mural. Winners included sixth-grader Raeleigh D. — “Head up. Wings Spread. Fly High!”; fifth-grader Reese Y. — “Sometimes, life can bring you down; but all you have to do is spread your wings and fly.”; fourth-grader Xander B. — “#FlyToYourDreams”; and third-grader Myla S. — “Fly to where your heart wants to be.”