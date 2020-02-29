Eligible Fostoria customers will be receiving an enrollment letter that explains Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council’s electric aggregation program.

With Fostoria having joined the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council’s electric aggregation program, local residents and small-business owners will be able to receive electric supply rates negotiated exclusively for NOPEC customers beginning with their April 2020 meter-read date, according to a news release from NOPEC.

The enrollment letter will include options and rates, along with providing customers the option to opt-out of the aggregation program.

NOPEC is required by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to send these enrollment letters to all eligible electric residential and small-business customers in NOPEC-member communities.

To enroll, customers do not need to take any action, as their accounts will automatically be enrolled into NOPEC’s Standard Program Price Option. There will be no disruption of service during this switch. Ohio Electric Power will still be responsible for delivering electricity to homes and businesses, reading meters, sending bills and restoring power after an outage.

NOPEC also offers a monthly variable rate program that is always a discounted rate below the Utility’s Price to Compare, the release states. Enrollment in this program is limited and subject to availability. Additional program choices include 12- and 24-month fixed term and 100-percent renewable programs. For more information on program choices, go to NOPEC.org or call NOPEC’s Customer Care Center at 855-667-3201 (855-NOPEC01).

To opt out of NOPEC’s electric program and choose one’s own supplier, fill out and return by March 12 the opt-out form included with the enrollment letter.

Additional questions about the enrollment process or NOPEC’s electric program should be directed to NOPEC’s Customer Care Center, which is available at all times.

NOPEC is a non-profit group of more than 235 communities that negotiates lower utility rates. As Ohio’s largest governmental energy aggregator, NOPEC buys gas and electricity in bulk to help lower utility bills.