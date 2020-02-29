PHOTO PROVIDED

Lakota Local School high school cheerleaders placed at regionals and will attend the State Dance Competition this weekend at Pickerington North High School, where they will compete in the non-tumbling division against other schools across the state. Pictured are (bottom, from left) Jocelyn Smith, Nicole Reiter, Meghan Ohms and Jazmyn Wonderly; (top, from left) Brook Trumpler, Brianna Benavidez, Zach Saunders, Carol Measel and Trinity Koppus. Not pictured include Willow Soluri, Reece Paul and Savana Ranzenberger as well as head coach Amy Conrad and assistant Ragan Yarnell.