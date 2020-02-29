By Bret Nye

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

After 92 years, a Seneca County relic is to return home.

“The General,” an original fire engine purchased in the late 1920s by the Bascom Fire Department that was in service at the department until 1950, is to be repurchased from a collector with funds raised by the Seneca County Firefighter’s Association’s “Bring the General Home,” fund, which attained most of its funding goal this January.

“It’s still an ongoing project, because we need the funds to go and get it still, but we’ve raised the $40,000 that the collector was asking for it, so plans are in place to head out there and make the purchase official in early March,” said Joe Brandt, former Bascom fire chief and member of the Seneca County Firefighter’s Association.

Brandt said he and his daughters are set to fly west and meet the General’s current owner in Hamilton, Montana, about an hour south of Missoula, in early March to finalize paperwork for the purchase. Brandt said he and his daughters are paying for this trip out-of-pocket, because money still needs to be saved and raised to actually transport the fire engine back to Ohio.

“A few fellow firefighters and I are planning to drive a large enclosed trailer out there, hopefully in late March, to get the General,” Brandt said.

“That trip’s about 2,000 miles each way,” he said.

The “Bring the General Home” project was created in 2018 to help the Seneca County Firefighter’s Association purchase and eventually transport the 1920s fire engine originally used by Bascom firefighters all those decades ago. Brandt, along with the help of fellow Bascom firefighter Joe Reinhart, found the antique fire engine online in a private collection, and it happened to be for sale.

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself to believe the turn of events in finding that truck online,” Brandt said.

He said while he was scrolling through a website a particular fire engine for sale caught his eye.

“I noticed the fire engine for sale was about as old as the General would be, and upon calling the owner I asked him about some of the quirks I knew about our old fire truck, to see if this truck was truly ours.

“He said the windshield and chemical tanks had been replaced, and he told me all of the places the truck had gone to after Bascom, and we knew it was our truck at that point.”

Upon finding this piece of Bascom Fire Department history online and available for purchase, Brandt and colleagues then decided to create the “Bring the General Home” project, in order to try to raise funds to purchase and bring the truck back to its home county.

Brandt said even once funds are in place and he and his fellow firefighters make the trip to retrieve the fire engine, there is still some reconstructive work to be done on the antique.

“The fire engine will need to be re-lettered, as close to the original lettering as we can make it,” he said. “The only picture we have doesn’t show all of the original lettering, so we’ll have to just paint it how we imagine it was.”

Aside from different lettering and insignia on the fire engine, though, Brandt said the General can still be driven.

“Honestly, she’s pretty much in great condition today,” he said.