SCOTT COTTOS / Review Times

Steve Geroski IV and wife Cyndi, of Fostoria, dance in front of their son, Steve Geroski V, as Steve V and his band, SugarCreek play at Country Mardi Gras 2020 Friday night at Stacy’s Place. The annual Mardi Gras is a fundraiser for the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation, which provides grant money to area nonprofit organizations. Steve Geroski V, wife Danielle and children Stella and Steve Geroski VI live in Portage.