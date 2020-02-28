By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria High School hasn’t won a sectional boys basketball championship since 2011.

If the Redmen beat Eastwood in tonight’s Division III district quarterfinal — still often informally referred to and treated as a sectional final since Ohio High School Athletic Association format and terminology changed several years ago — athletic director Michele Wolf wants it duly noted.

“This Friday, we have a chance to cut down a net for the first time in a while and I want to make sure that our students have a chance to see that and, obviously, that our team has that type of support,” Wolf said.

To achieve those goals, Wolf has arranged for a spirit bus to carry as many as 50 Fostoria students in grades 9 through 12 to the game at Monroeville High School. The bus travel and pre-trip pizza in the Fostoria Junior/Senior High School cafeteria are free and a game ticket is $4.

Wolf said early Thursday afternoon about half of the bus seats had been reserved since she announced the bus trip about midway through Wednesday. If spots remain available, they can be obtained by emailing to mwolf@fostoriaschools.org.

Wolf said she has arranged for spirit buses in the past when junior high teams have reached a Northern Buckeye Conference tournament final and also when the FHS volleyball team played in a sectional championship match at Liberty-Benton in 2018.

Wolf said fans have responded well to watching the boys team this season as they’ve put together a 16-7 record. She wants another good turnout Friday night for the third meeting between the Redmen and Eagles, who exchanged road wins in their two meetings during the NBC season.

“Attendance has been up,” Wolf said in reference to home games. “Student attendance, in particular, has been up.

“I would say, at a minimum, it’s been up 25 to 50 percent every game and that’s without any promotions,” she said during a time when she did not have information readily available on Thursday. “It’s been nice. Our Tuesday night games are pretty regularly not attended very well because it’s a school night, but our weekends have been good. We’ve had more fans traveling to away games. That’s been nice. But with this being a league rematch with everything on the line for our kids, it’s important to me that we have people there.”

Wolf said any students who ride the bus to Monroeville must sit in the student section and then ride the bus back to Fostoria. Regular bus rules will apply. Two teachers will ride the bus and join Wolf in sitting in the student section.

She said she anticipates no behavioral problems from students and is glad some will be going when they might otherwise not be.

“Many of them are freshmen and sophomores,” Wolf said of the bus registrants. “The kids who are juniors and seniors do have the ability to drive, but with it being an hour away, I think some of those kids don’t always make those trips because some of their parents don’t want them driving in the dark that late. It’s definitely adding an opportunity for, I’d say, a good majority of the kids who signed up to get to this game.”

She said arranging for a bus for a special trip is not difficult because of the cooperation she receives in the school district.

“It’s been really great to have that type of support from our drivers, from (Superintendenat) Andy (Sprang) and, obviously, our transportation department,” she said. “They give me the keys to do that type of stuff.”

The pre-travel pizza is courtesy of the FHS Class of 2008, with the effort spearheaded by Stephanie Loomis, the daughter of Redmen head coach Thom Loomis. Stephanie also helped her father coordinate last week’s taco dinner to benefit the family of FHS assistant coach Mark Lair, whose 16-year-old niece is battling cancer.

“She was very successful in athletics and her class was,” Wolf said of Stephanie Loomis. “I think she had that experience of a very successful season in multiple sports and having a very supportive fan base with the students and everything, and I think she wants not just our kids, but her dad, to have that same experience. Their whole family has been very supportive of him and our whole team and all of our stuff. With Thom, we get them all. It’s been a blessing to have them and (Stephanie), obviously, has taken a special role in supporting some of the things that have happened. I think that’s tied very closely to her own experience.”