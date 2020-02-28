Hancock Public Health, in a press release issued Thursday, stated it “wants to assure the citizens of Findlay and Hancock County that our agency has been planning for the possibility of COVID-19 cases, and as such, is seeking the community’s help in this process.”

COVID-19 is the World Health Organization’s official name for the new coronavirus currently circulating.

“Hancock Public Health is asking people to continue the use of good hand hygiene by washing hands with soap and warm water for a minimum of 20 seconds, observe good cough and sneeze etiquette by doing so into a bent elbow, and staying home from work or school if sick,” the press release states.

The health department notes that “influenza continues to be a priority locally, in Ohio and the U.S., but the prevention steps are the same for minimizing the spread of both illnesses.”

Hancock Public Health has been working with the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since mid-January to monitor the situation.

No confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ohio.