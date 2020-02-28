MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

D’Ceon Morton, 5, shows off his winter craft Thursday at Kaubisch Memorial Public Library. The youth department hosted a craft night, inviting youngsters in to create a bear cave. They colored a sleeping bear and a paper plate. They then cut out the bear and cut out a square on the paper plate. They glued the bear picture onto the plate and folded the plate in half so it looked like the bear was sleeping in a cave. Upcoming events include Steam Jr. at 10 a.m. Monday; Rhythm & Rhyme at 6 p.m. Monday; storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesday; STEAM with Style at 4 p.m. March 5; storytime at 10 a.m. March 6; and Preschool Prep — Shapes at 10 a.m. March 9. For more information, visit https://fostoria.lib.oh.us/.