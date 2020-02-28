By Vicki Johnson

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

A Tiffin City councilman and an Adams Township trustee are vying for Republican nomination for the Seneca County Commissioner seat currently held by Shayne Thomas. Thomas is seeking the Ohio House of Representatives 88th District seat, which will be vacated by Rep. Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin, at the end of 2020.

Bill Frankart

If he’s elected Seneca County commissioner, Bill Frankart said would use his 13 years of experience as a township trustee and his lifetime as a farmer to make good business decisions for the county.

Frankart’s name will be on the March 17 ballot running against Tyler Shuff.

Frankart, 49, said he has lived his entire life in Seneca County on the same farm where he was born and raised. He is a 1989 graduate of Clyde High School and Vanguard Career Center. After graduation, he went straight to work as a full-time farmer on the family farm in partnership with his family.

He is in his fourth term as an Adams Township trustee and he has served on several county boards and on Seneca Regional Planning Commission as well as on the Seneca Conservation District board.

He and his wife, Janet, are 4-H advisers. They raised three children, and have always been community oriented, he said.

He and Janet owned the Corner Drive-Thru business in Green Springs until they recently sold it.

Frankart said owning businesses taught him the need to plan ahead and make sound decisions.

“When you’re a farmer, you’re fiscally responsible,” he said, adding he started learning to handle finances during his first 4-H project at 9 years old.

“I’m fiscally conservative with the township. I want to bring that to the county,” he said. “You can’t go overboard. You have to make the right decisions at the right times.”

If he’s elected, Frankart said he would stay in close touch with areas outside of Tiffin.

“My goal is to be the voice of the people in the rural areas,” he said. “Other board members have the scope on the city. I want to be the voice of the rural area.”

He said it’s important to maintain the current collaborative efforts between the county, city and townships.

“My goal is to continue on with that,” he said, “and to continue being fiscally responsible.”

He said the county’s Budget Stabilization Fund, which is money the current commissioners have set aside for “a rainy day,” is important to the county’s future.

He said he would also like to continue to attract the best employees to the county by paying sufficient wages and benefits.

Frankart said operating a farm has its ups and downs.

“Nothing ever stays rosy forever,” he said. “I want to help the county survive the tough times that might be coming down the pike for us.

“Any decision I make I have go home and look my kids in the eyes because they are our future,” he said. “I want to make things good for the next generation.”

Frankart said farmers will be learning about the new H2Ohio program and he wants to do what he can to influence state legislators not to over-regulate farmers.

“I want to help get money to work with farmers with the water situation,” he said, referring to finding the best methods of lessening the amount of nutrients that wash into streams and the Sandusky River, and eventually into Lake Erie.

He also said it’s important to continue employing an Ohio State University Extension educator to explain H2Ohio, future farm bills and other programs.

Planning for the county’s future is important, he said.

“We want to be business-friendly,” he said. “But it’s a double-edged sword a little bit. You kind of want more factory-based businesses.

“You want to be more selective,” he said. “Both ends of the county have severe situations.”

At one is the landfill and the issues it has caused during the past year, he said, and at the other end is the problem of wind turbines.

“Whatever the issues are, you have to look at all sides and not make a political decision,” he said, adding decisions should be fact based.

“You have to do what’s best for your constituents,” he said.

For example, he said the trustees’ decision to hire an outside company to provide 24/7 emergency coverage in Adams Township was deemed the best option by the trustees, although not everyone agreed.

“We’ve listened to people and gotten input,” he said. “People need to have a voice and I want to be that guy who lets them.”

Frankart said he isn’t a politician and he doesn’t see the commissioners’ office as a stepping stone.

He intends to continue working for Seneca County.

“That’s where I come from,” he said. “I want to keep a rural perspective.”

Tyler Shuff

If he is elected Seneca County commissioner, Tyler Shuff said he would use his 12 years of experience on city council to expand the number of people he serves.

Shuff’s name will be on the March 17 ballot running against Bill Frankart.

“I’m not a kid any more and I’m not toward the end of my life,” said Shuff, age 34. “I have the energy to get things done. I’m really looking forward to diving in. I really am.”

When he was elected to city council 12 years ago, he said the city was “in a financial crunch” and he worked with the mayor and the rest of city council to make the decisions necessary to keep the city in good condition.

“We made it through it,” he said. “And we came out stronger.”

Shuff said he would like to take his experience countywide.

“I believe you should leave something in better shape than you found it,” he said. “I believe Tiffin is in good hands right now. I’m ready to step up and serve more people.”

He said he decided to run for county commissioner soon after his father, grandfather and a few close friends died.

“I realized you have to do what you love, and what I love is public service,” he said. “I’m not a politician. I’m a public servant. That’s what I enjoy doing.”

He said he has no particular issues in mind that he wants to work on as a commissioner. He said his city council experience has shown him issues always crop up and they should be taken one at time.

“I’m going into this with an open mind and open eye and an open ear,” he said.

While visiting with people in small towns outside of Tiffin, Shuff said he’s been able to familiarize himself with the issues they’re facing.

“Some of them are losing their voice and their community,” he said. “I want to branch out to other parts of the county and give them a voice.”

Shuff said he feels like he’s a good candidate because he grew up in Eden Township, but also has lived in Tiffin.

He said he used to work on farms during summers in his youth.

“I feel I’m a good mix between the two — city and village — but also the rural areas,” he said.

Shuff said he also has experience running a business. He is founder and owner of Shuff Consulting and director of operations for Tiffin Community Reinvestment Group.

In 2017, he won a 20 Under 40 Leadership Award that recognizes Toledo-area leaders ages younger than 40 who have been influential in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. In 2019, he was voted Officer of the Year by members of Tiffin Elks Lodge No. 94, and in 2018, he was part of the team that won the Best Public-Private Partnership Award from Heritage Ohio in recognition for Tiffin’s Facade Enhancement Grant Program.

Shuff’s varied board and committee service includes: chairman of Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership Business Enhancement Committee, chairman of the city’s Personnel and Labor Relations Committee, vice chairman of the Downtown Development Committee, vice president of TSEP’s Entrepreneurship Development Committee as well as board member of Seneca County Regional Planning Commission, Tiffin Parks and Recreation, Tiffin Seneca Teen Center as well as past Seneca County chairman for former Gov. John Kasich.

“I’m really excited to get started, and everyone I talk to I remind them I’m going to work really hard for them,” he said.

Because there are no Democratic candidates, he said the election really is being decided at the March primary.

For the rest of the year as he finishes his term on city council, Shuff said he also would continue to become familiar with county issues.

“From Day One, I’ll be ready,” he said.