Hancock County commissioners’ office reported residents have been receiving calls over the past month from individuals claiming to be 2020 Census workers seeking personal information.

Officials are urging people to not give them personal information, such as a Social Security number.

Census workers will have identification badges, with a photograph and other government-issued items. They will not request personal information. Census takers are legally bound to protect personal information.

According to the website 2020census.gov, census workers will visit residences which haven’t responded to a census questionnaire in mid-May, after visiting residences in April to conduct quality check interviews.

Starting in mid-March, residences will start getting an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. The questionnaire may be completed online, by phone, or by mail and should be done shortly after receipt of the participation invitation.

Census workers are dispatched if a questionnaire response isn’t received.

Census Bureau employees will be collecting responses for other surveys, such as the American Community Survey. But individuals should answer the census questionnaire, too.

If in doubt about someone’s identity, residents should contact a regional census center to speak with a representative.

Census preparation began in 2019, when workers verified addresses across the country. These address canvassers help ensure a complete and accurate count by noting locations of houses, apartments, shelters and other residences.