By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

United Way of Fostoria is one-tenth of a percent — or $157 — away from reaching its campaign goal.

During Wednesday’s annual meeting, officials announced they had allocated $204,843 — or 99.9 percent — of the $205,000 goal.

However, the campaign is officially open until April 30, so they are confident they’ll receive that .1 percent.

“We raised (almost) $205,000 for the community and that’s always a good thing,” Evelyn Marker, executive director, said.

Division I allocated 114 percent of its goal at $85,167.10. Division V garnered 102 percent of its goal at $46,220, raising more than 100 percent of its goal for the fifth consecutive year.

Division II collected $33,909 at 82 percent while Division III raised $21,393.27 at 93 percent and Division IV garnered $18,457.57 at 92 percent.

Several companies were honored for exceeding expectations during the campaign, including Complete Family Dentistry, Custom Glass Solution, Lehmann Chiropractic, Roppe Corporation, UAS Insurance and Investments and the United Way of Fostoria.

Other companies were recognized for meeting 100 percent or more of their goals: St Catherine’s at 100 percent; Fostoria City Schools at 100 percent; NSI Crankshaft at 100 percent; Callies Performance Products at 103 percent; Kaubisch Memorial Public Library at 103 percent; Geary Family YMCA at 104 percent; First Federal Bank at 105 percent; Fruth & Co. at 105 percent; Mennel Milling Corp. at 107 percent; Morgan Advanced Materials at 114 percent; Mazda Direct at 119 percent; Inland Tarp at 129 percent; ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital at 133 percent; Goddard Murphy at 140 percent; Reineke Ford at 141 percent; Alpha Coatings at 146 percent; and Good Shepherd Home at 147 percent.

Separately, board President Dorothy Conine highlighted the accomplishments the United Way achieved in 2019:

• Added a 16th partner agency — First Call for Help Fostoria.

• Formed a database with Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul and First Call for Help, which allows them to share information regarding their overlapping clients securely and immediately.

• Added a new workplace campaign and new cabinet members.

• Awarded grants to a new after-school program, which is a partnership between the Geary Family YMCA and Fostoria City Schools; the Youth Build Project; Getting Ahead in a Just Getting By World; and classes in resume writing, GED, job interviewing and English as a second language.

• Addressed three major needs in the community — homelessness, substance abuse and lack of mental health resources in Fostoria.

“Through raising awareness of the issues and working with like-minded groups and our agency partners, we’ve seen some progress,” Conine said, explaining they encouraged collaboration and provided seed money to bring about promising new programs. “These issues are not totally solved but these organizations and individuals are working to solve them.”

Moving forward, the UW is broadening its focus to include other concerns, such as transportation, volunteerism, financial education and affordable housing. In 2020, Conine said they are specifically looking at addressing the literacy needs of preschoolers.

“I want to thank the 16 partner agencies for a successful year,” she said. “You, your services and the people you help are the reason the United Way exists. Than you again for all you do to make Fostoria a better place to live and work.”

Also during the luncheon, the United Way of Fostoria hosted its annual meeting. During the meeting, the board:

• Approved new board of trustee member Braden Hall. Another vacancy on the board will need to be filled in the near future.

• Learned Denise Brown, Dorothy Conine, Rick Ernest and Frank Kinn were renewed for their third 2-year term on the board; while Sarah Kline was renewed for her second 2-year term.

• Recognized partner agencies, campaign cabinet, board members, budget and admissions committee and other vital members of the campaign.

• Approved the financial report, which noted the United Way of Fostoria ended the year with a balance of $593,214.

Editor’s note: For more information on the United Way of Fostoria, see today’s Progress edition inside the Review Times.