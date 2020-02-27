By SCOTT COTTOS

staff writer

Sunny Farms Landfill experienced more excitement than it would have liked in 2019.

But it has emerged better for it, said Ben Nutter, community relations director for the facility about four miles south of Fostoria in Loudon Township.

The landfill for years drew criticism and complaints throughout the area for emitting foul odors and, in some instances, it received citations from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

“Two thousand eighteen, 2019 — especially the first part of 2019 — presented some challenges, but in that, it gave us a lot of opportunities to reconnect with the community, which I think we’ve done,” Nutter said. “We’re very proud of the progress that we’ve made at Sunny Farms Landfill. We have installed many safeguards and precautions over the last year and we will continue to do so in 2020.

“We have several construction projects on the slate for 2020 — gas collection-system improvements, flare improvements, long-term planning for a gas-collection system, continued improvement in the cover of the landfill, planting grass and all of those things to make it more aesthetically pleasing. We’ve installed fencing and we have the hydrogen sulfide treatment system and all of those things that we installed last year. I would say it’s shown dramatic differences at Sunny Farms, and we’re excited about that.”

Complaints about the landfill hit their zenith when several citizens spoke at a December 2018 public forum in Tiffin. Shortly after that, the Greater Fostoria Environmental Coalition was established.

“The coalition was formed because the city of Fostoria was being gassed for years with hydrogen sulfide and nobody did one thing about it,” Fostoria resident Nate Heiser, a founder of the group, said, referring to the odor-causing gas that could be smelled for miles around, depending on the direction and strength of the wind. “That’s why we were formed — trying to give the community a voice because no officials were stepping up to the plate and we were trying to force their hand.”

Heiser still hasn’t been satisfied with county officials and the Ohio EPA, nor with some of the actions of the landfill, including an increase in the release of sulfur dioxide as the hydrogen sulfide is destroyed.

Heiser has continued to monitor the landfill and inform the community through Facebook, which is also the home of the Sunny Farms Landfill Complaint Group.

He noted that odors are still escaping the facility at times and that sulfur dioxide can be dangerous to a number of lifeforms.

His frustrations with public officials are such that he suggests voters take the issue into their own hands at election time.

“People need to understand who they’re voting for,” Heiser said. “There are people running right now who can help. But the officials who are already in place haven’t helped and won’t help in the future. We need new bodies in those positions.”

Following the public forum came a vote by the Seneca County Board of Health intending to non-renew the landfill’s license. Tunnel Hill Partners, the owner of the landfill which has since merged with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners, requested and was granted an appeal hearing. But a consent agreement that included operations specifications and payments to communities for prior violations, was reached between Tunnel Hill and the Ohio EPA, and the health board eventually approved licenses for 2019 and 2020.

Nutter said the landfill had already been moving toward making the necessary improvements behind the scenes when the health board issued its intention to non-renew. It soon began issuing a steady stream of press releases announcing its progress and the number of odor complaints decreased.

Such complaints still occur at times, Nutter acknowledged, but “there’s potential to emit odors” when changes are being made.

Among the changes that have been made, the highlights were the expansion of the gas-collection system and the hydrogen sulfide treatment system, Nutter said.

“That’s what’s made the difference,” he said. “Instead of that gas emitting up into the atmosphere, we are pulling it out and treating it and then flaring off the rest.

That is how we control the odors. And that’s really how all landfills control their odors in some form or fashion.”

Plans for the future are extensive, Nutter said, and include addressing the sulfur dioxide issues.

“When we destroy the hydrogen dioxide, which is the gas that smells bad, you create hydrogen sulfide,” he said. “Two points: We are in complete compliance with the consent order from last year and that puts us on a path of continuous improvement until we get to the point where we’re not emitting gas.

“One of the improvements we’re going to make is raising the stack of the flare (which burns landfill gas and heats up the molecules of hydrogen sulfide to the point of destruction). We’re installing a higher-stacked flare and that will help with the dispersion of the sulfur dioxide.

“The long-term goal, and it will take two years, is we are going to install a gas-treatment plant, where instead of flaring that gas off, we scrub it up and make it usable. It’s a very complicated plan and we’re working on that now. We’re going to put a significant investment into the community. That’s part of our consent agreement — to employ the best business practices, our best management practices in controlling the hydrogen sulfide.”

Nutter said the landfill wants to be a good neighbor in the surrounding communities. In addition to employing as many as 70 people, Sunny Farms has been a sponsor of the Fostoria July 4 fireworks and the Fostoria Athletic Boosters All-Star Football game.

“We’re a good employer, we’re a large employer, we generate, many, many dollars in tax revenue, payroll, and all of those things,” he said. “Our everyday focus is that operational excellence, which then, in turn, makes us a good neighbor and a good corporate citizen.”

Sunny Farms hosted an open house in October to allow the public to tour the facility, receive information and enjoy food and drink, with play areas provided for children. Nutter said about 200 people attended.

“The open house was fantastic and we’re going to do another one this year,” he said. “We’ll have some other community-based things going on out there, just to let people see it. The fear of the unknown, I think, sometimes is worse than the known. Our goal is for anybody who wants, to come out there and take a look and see for themselves what’s going on at Sunny Farms. We welcome that.”