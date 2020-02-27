By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

In 2019, Fostoria City Schools saw a year of transition and celebration.

Students and staff moved to one central campus as the building project neared its end. Programs celebrated achievements while officials celebrated partnerships and teachers celebrated their students’ and their peers’ successes.

FOSTORIA JUNIOR/SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

“It probably goes without saying, but the majority of our year has been centered on making preparations for the move to our new building,” Drew Bauman, FJSHS principal, said.

Officials spent several months preparing to move more than 800 students and staff from the 1970s high school building to the new facility to the north.

“(We started) the school year all over again and (had to get) acclimated to the building,” Bauman said. “Despite the challenges the process presented, it has all been worth it.”

Students and staff have settled in and are utilizing the various spaces and new tools the building has to offer “in a way that has made student learning look and feel different than it has in the past.” Bauman expressed his thanks to the community for making this possible.

He highlighted some of the features of the building that the students and staff have come acquainted with and enjoy:

• Extended learning areas — spaces throughout the building that include different styles of seating. They allow students to collaborate with their peers and work in a setting that may be more comfortable than the typical classroom.

• Flexible seating — classrooms and extended learning areas are equipped with different styles of seating that students can move, adjust to various heights and arrange in many different formats.

• Technology — classrooms are also equipped with interactive monitors and a built-in adaptive listening system, in which teachers can utilize wireless microphones to help students better access instruction. The building also has an advanced surveillance video system and a cafeteria equipped with a large projection screen, projector and the same adaptive listening system that is present in classrooms.

• Light — “An incredible amount of natural light fills classrooms and pours into the hallways,” Bauman said, adding the LED light is also a “fresher, whiter, brighter light that illuminates the spaces in a very different way than we were used to in our previous space.”

• Two gyms — with two gymnasiums, the high school and junior high physical education classes no longer have to share space or compete for time to complete certain activities.

In addition to the transition to the new building, the junior/senior high school experienced other highlights in 2019:

• First winning football season since 2008 and the 700th football win in school history. The Redmen hit the 700-victory benchmark in late October when Xavier Diaz scored as time expired and Fostoria defeated host Genoa 36-31.

Fostoria is one of only seven Ohio schools to have reached the 700-victory plateau.

• Fostoria Redmen Pride Marching Band also had reason to celebrate in 2019 as it recognized its 100th anniversary.

In honor of its centennial birthday, the group of instrumentalists took a trip to the Smoky Mountain Music Festival, among other events. While in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, students had the opportunity to take a guided tour of the Smoky Mountain National Park, explore downtown Gatlinburg, visit Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies and attend a clinic at the University of Tennessee.

• FHS is also a founding member of the Seneca County Youth Leadership Council, which includes seven schools from Seneca County, each of which is represented by eight students (two from each grade in grades 9-12). The youth meet once each quarter to discuss leadership and life skills, as well as visit various local employers and speak with them about what they are looking for in future employee candidates.

• Superintendent Andrew Sprang was enthusiastic about the potential for joining forces with local entities to combine and share resources in an effort to provide more opportunities to students.

One such ongoing partnership is with Terra State Community College. The Early College High School program, offered at the Fostoria Learning Center, allows about 12-15 students the opportunity to being working on — and possibly earning — an associates degree from Terra State while still in high school.

Fostoria students are able to take classes at the FLC during regular school hours. Students are bussed to the center, where classes are taught by Terra State instructors with credit going towards their diploma and degree. The free courses are all transferable credit courses so if the student continues their education elsewhere, they will be able to bring those credits with them.

Another partnership — with Superior Credit Union and the Ohio State University Extension Office — focuses on exposing youth to the cost of the “real world” as they begin to prepare for their journey after high school.

“Real Money Real World” provides a financial simulation for students in grades 9 and 11 to help guide their educational journey as they begin to choose their future paths.

Officials are looking into a potential partnership with Seneca County Youth Leadership Conference where students have the opportunity to spend a day at another school, shadowing another member of the SCYLC.

FOSTORIA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Fostoria’s littlest students also went through a transition in 2019 as grades preK through 6 came together in one building — now known as the Fostoria Elementary School.

The former Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School building underwent construction as part of the building project to put all students on one central campus. In the fall of 2019, that vision became a reality.

“It has been such an amazing experience coming together as one building,” 3-6 Principal Kori Bernal said. “This year we have decided to really focus on the district vision of ‘Inspire. Succeed. Leave a Legacy.’ In order to Inspire we continue to follow the 7-Habits by focusing on building positive, strong, lasting relationships. To Succeed, we continue to challenge ourselves to find the best ways to help students be successful and learn. And finally for our students to Leave a Legacy, we want to see them achieve, grow and develop innate leadership skills to be successful after school.”

Every month, the school hosts a Leader Luncheon, where students are picked based on the 7 Habits and demonstrating excellent leadership skills to attend a catered lunch.

In addition, every grade hosts morning meetings at least once per week to recognize students demonstrating leadership skills, meeting goals while focusing on a team approach.

“It’s so much fun to see the dancing that happens and the smiles on students’ faces for earning the various awards,” Bernal said.

Officials also enjoy seeing the collaborations between the older students and the younger students, especially when the older students read to younger students throughout the day. These opportunities allow older students to serve as role models and gives the younger students a chance to practice their reading skills.

Teachers have been following the 4 Disciplines of Execution (4DX) as a way to track data, reflect on teaching practices and develop goals and actions for students’ success. Teachers are taking this to the next level by having students develop personal goals based on how they are performing on class assessments.

“As we all know, goal setting is such an important part of being successful from a short- or long-term perspective,” Bernal said. “We look forward to our continued success with the 4DX process and how it will lead us to future success.”

ANOTHER YEAR OF PROGRESS

Fostoria Elementary School continues to implement the Leader in Me initiative, promoting leadership through The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, while the junior/senior high school continues its version, entitled LEAD. Both programs require students to set goals and track personal development in an effort to help them succeed in school and life.

FES staff traveled to a global summit in Orlando, Florida, this past summer, representing the district and talking about goal setting with the younger students.

The district continued to put Chromebooks in the hands of all students in grades 5-12, which were incorporated into everyday teaching and assignments in 2018.

Officials are also continuing to look at and upgrade the curricula.

This year, the district will look at the language arts curriculum.

“We’re trying to do five-year cycles so that we replace a different core curriculum each year,” Sprang said. “I’m proud we have that. It’s important to maintain that cycle.”

STAYING ON BUDGET

FCS wouldn’t be able to maintain the cycle or offer students’ new curricula or technology without first getting its finances in order.

The October forecast predicted total general fund revenue of $24,093,016 for FY20. To date the district has posted $13,120,233 in receipts.

“That puts revenue just a tick behind where it was last year at this same point,” Treasurer Sue Lehmann said. “The district is on track with the October forecast in regard to revenue.”

Additionally, the October forecast predicted $24,093,016 in general fund expenses. To date, the district has incurred $12,881,164 in expenditures.

That is $108,968 less than last year at this point.

At the close of January, payroll and benefit spending was up $286,000 over last year at this point, which is largely attributed to new employment agreements, according to Lehmann. However, less spending in purchased services, equipment and materials have more than offset those costs at this point.

“The district is expected to finish the year in the black with additional funds going to reserves; however at a much smaller gain than the past few years,” Lehmann said. “In FY21 the district is expected to begin spending reserves because growth is not expected in revenue while expenses will increase.”

TESTING, TESTING, TESTING

While the grades weren’t a big improvement, officials were encouraged by certain aspects of the 2018-19 report card.

“For the first time, we were kind of stagnant. Our progress stalled,” Sprang said.

This is the first year in the past few years FCS hasn’t shown progress on the report card, earning an F over its past Bs in the progress component, which looks closely at the growth that all students are making based on their past performances, and a D on the achievement component.

Within the achievement component, the district received a D – 62.4 percent – in performance index, which measures the test results of every student on a level of limited to advanced plus, and an F – 4.2 percent – on indicators met, which measures the percent of students who have passed state tests.

However, Sprang said 17 out of 21 indicators have shown a net positive growth over the past four years.

“It shows we’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “It just didn’t fall our way on those indicators. But we’re still trending positively.”

Another positive trend on the report card was the district’s graduation rate.

What was a D in the 5-year graduation rate was a C most recently. Meanwhile, the 4-year graduation rate was a B at 89 percent, which fell 4 percent shy of an A.

“There’s a certain energy about getting students to the finish line,” Sprang said. “Obviously we want all of the pieces to be positive, but the end result is showing positive trends.

“One day of testing, two-and-a-half hours of work, shouldn’t define who our students are or who our staff is. Testing is a one-day snapshot encompassing their whole year. Does it truly define their effort and their work?

“What’s the ultimate endgame? Getting students into a trade, the workforce, college or military. If our graduation rate is going up, then we’re making progress at the end of the day.”