This weekend’s spring-like weather was just a tease.

Rain is expected to change to snow today from west to east.

While most areas may see a couple inches of snowfall, the heaviest snow potential will be over northwest Ohio. Because of this potential, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northwest Ohio.

There is still some uncertainty of the track and snowfall amounts with minor changes to the forecast likely. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service was predicting 3-6 inches of snowfall in the Fostoria area.

Gusty winds will develop Wednesday night with colder temperatures. Northwest winds will increase 15 to 25 miles per hours with gusts up to 35 mph by tonight into Thursday.

Temperatures will drop to the mid-20s. Winds will remain elevated enough to produce wind chill values in the single digits tonight through Saturday morning.

Lake effect snow showers and organized snow squalls will become likely Thursday through Saturday for the primary and possibly secondary snowbelt areas with the potential for significant snowfall amounts.

The sun will return Friday with temperatures staying in the mid-20s.

For more information on the latest weather updates, visit www.weather.gov./cle.