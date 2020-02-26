EDITOR’S NOTE: The Review Times is publishing its annual community update in Thursday’s newspaper. The 16-page special section includes stories, such as this one, and photos of the progress the city, schools, industries and businesses have made in the past year. See more Progress 2020 in the B and C sections of Thursday’s paper.

Over the last several years, the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau has continued work to bring “new and different” to Fostoria with projects designed to improve the community image and quality of life, while welcoming visitors to town.

While Fostoria continues to draw visitors for its glass and rail roots, officials are focusing on using artwork as a tool for community beautification, offering another unique reason for people to visit Fostoria. In 2019, they brought larger and bolder artwork to town.

Fostoria Hosts Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit

In 2019, Fostoria was in the middle of its first year as a host community for the Midwest Sculpture Initiative. Eight outdoor sculptures were displayed from Perry Street to Main Street in this unique year-long program that increased the presence of visual art in the community. Since May 2018, outdoor sculptures have become quite a conversation starter and point of interest for residents and visitors alike, according to Michele Cochran, community development/tourism director. Fostoria was selected as one of 15 host communities to participate in this unique program.

As the end of the exhibit year was coming to a close in April 2019, the visitors bureau received a grant and personal donation to purchase the sculpture “Promise to Flower” as a memorial to the donor’s father. With this gift, this sculpture is now at home next to Kaubisch Memorial Public Library.

Fostoria’s second year as a host community for the Midwest Sculpture Initiative officially began on May 16, 2019, when eight new sculptures were placed throughout the downtown corridor. This time, the selection committee selected pieces that were larger and bolder than before, with the largest piece weighing in at a ton in front of the Fostoria Learning Center. Funding for the 2019-2020 exhibit was provided by many local sponsors, including:

• Platinum Level: Joe & Brenda Stearns, The Mennel Milling Company Charitable Foundation Fund, and The Frank & Dolores Kinn Charitable Gift Fund;

• Gold Level: Greg & Lesa Mullins;

• Silver Level: Clouse Construction Corp. and POET Biorefining;

• Bronze Level: BANKquet Hall, The Ronald & Evelyn Burns Family Donor Advised Fund*, Fostoria Community Arts Council, Fostoria Rotary Club, Sally Reed, Gene & Betty Schalk, The Aaron & Donene Smith Donor Advised Fund* , David & Dianne Uehlein, and Whitta Construction.

These pieces will be on display through May 2020.

Barn Quilt Painting Workshops Lead to Community Display

The Fostoria community received another permanent artwork display in August 2019 with the addition of “The Barn Quilts on Main.”

Commissioned by the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau, Bev and Dave Lang hosted several barn quilt painting “bees” to create this charming display with friends and students who attended their painting workshops.

“Historically, fabric quilt sewing bees were held for socialization and community-building while friends worked on producing a quilt together,” Cochran said. “Much in the same way, The Barn Quilts on Main project was a great community-building event that ultimately added 32 barn quilt patterns at the center of Main Street for our community to enjoy.”

Many of the designs were chosen to show a unique aspect of Fostoria’s history, including a schoolhouse, train depot, flowers and glass.

In addition to the Langs, painters of “The Barn Quilts on Main” included: Linda Crawford, Jean Endicott, Barb Gabriel, Steve & Peggy Gebauer, Lynn Hipsher, Wendy Krupp, Rick and Marjory Navarro, Melissa Neuman, Pat Parks, Sharon Reinhard, Ellie Scifers, and Sue Van Sant.

“This beautiful display supports the goal of the visitors bureau to make Fostoria a distinctive stop on the barn quilt trail, which has grown throughout the country since it started in Adams County, Ohio, in 2001,” Cochran said.

PocketSights

To assist residents and visitors in locating the various outdoor art attractions in town, the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau has set up “Downtown Art Walk — Fostoria, Ohio,” which is a self-guided walking/driving tour of the artwork through PocketSights. This mobile tour guide app guides visitors from each point of interest to the next using GPS.

Fostoria’s tour includes pictures and background information for both the permanent and temporary sculptures, as well as the murals and barn quilt displays. The free app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Get it on Google Play.

There is also a separate PocketSights tour specifically for the sculptures that are part of the 2019-20 Midwest Sculpture Initiative exhibit, including purchase prices for collectors who may be interested in adding a piece to their collection.

Also in 2019, the Fostoria Tree & Beautification Committee unveiled new painted floral banners to hang along Main Street. Smaller versions were offered for sale during the Fostoria Farmer’s Markets.

“These beautiful seasonal banners join our murals, sculptures and barn quilts as yet another way to add beauty to our downtown area,” Cochran said.

Grant Program

In 2019, the FAVB continued its grant program to support advertising and events planned by non-profit attractions/organizations that encourage visitors to the city. The FAVB helped fund:

• Advertising for the Fostoria Garden Club, Ltd.’s annual Fostoria Farmer’s Market

• Advertising of the Glass Heritage Gallery by the Fostoria Ohio Glass Association

• Advertising of the Fostoria Heritage Day by Fostoria Area Historical Society

• Event support of the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce 3rd Farm to Table event

• Event support of the Foundation Park Hog Roast & Benefit Auction hosted by the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation

Also in 2019, the FAVB maintained a community event calendar at www.fostoriaohio.org/ as well as the Fostoria Community Calendar Facebook page to give residents and visitors an up-to-date look at various events in town, placed ads in the Destination Seneca County Guide as well as the online and print version of the State of Ohio’s Official Travel Guide, Ohio Spring/Summer Calendar of Events, Ohio Fall/Winter Calendar of Events and more.

Plans for 2020

• The Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau will again host a new Midwest Sculpture Initiative exhibit, which will be on display from April/May 2020 through May 2021.

• On June 20, the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau will be hosting nationally known guest speaker, Suzi Parron, who will present a slideshow and program entitled: “Following the Barn Quilt Trail.”

• The visitors bureau is currently planning two new uniquely colorful projects that will involve community participation. More details to be announced later in the year.

About the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau

The purpose of the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau (FAVB) is to promote and publicize the city, to enhance the image of the city and to encourage tourism. Funding is provided by a city and county hotel/motel bed lodging tax that is collected to support visitor’s bureau activities.

The FAVB board has permanent board representation from the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce, Fostoria Economic Development Corporation, and the City of Fostoria. Additional members consist of representatives of the hotel, travel and restaurant industries. Current board members include: Sarah Stephens Krupp, Renee Smith, Mayor Eric Keckler, Vyom Patel, Joe Bouillon, Matt Emerine, and Angelina Bentz. Community Development/Tourism Director Michele Cochran is a non-voting member of the board and handles the day-to-day operations of the FAVB. Representatives of Fostoria’s tourist attractions are also ex-officio members of the visitors bureau board.