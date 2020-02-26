The death of a Fostoria man as been determined to be a homicide.

According to a news release from Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno, the investigation is taking into account an autopsy that was conducted by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for the Seneca County coroner as well as evidence at the scene.

The male, who had been preliminarily identified as Larry Cole, 66, who lived at 707 Circle Drive, was discovered Friday afternoon inside his residence unconscious and not breathing.

At approximately 3:02 p.m., Fostoria police had been dispatched to the location for a report of a naked female throwing items out onto the front yard of the residence. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a female who was clearly agitated, a previous news release states.

Fostoria EMS was also dispatched and determined the male to be deceased.

Yellow police tape was put around the residence while officers awaited a search warrant to arrive.

“As with any criminal investigation, it is critical that all of the facts and evidence are collected and processed for a competent product to be presented to the prosecutor,” Loreno said in the recent news release. “Due to the circumstances, Fostoria Police will continue to move forward with the investigation and interview the necessary individuals associated with this case.”

The female was transported from the scene for evaluation and is currently being held at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo.

No charges associated with the death had been filed at the time of the news release. The investigation is ongoing.