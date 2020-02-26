By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday night allowing the city to apply for a $13.6 million loan for supplemental design and construction for a project to enable the city’s sewer treatment plant to take in more water during heavy rainfall.

The measure allows the city to enter a Water Pollution Control Loan Fund for a loan that would be repayable at no interest over 30 years.

Also passed was an ordinance to amend the city’s five-year financial recovery plan to reflect financial-figure adjustments to accompany the loan. The financial recovery plan is in response to the Ohio Auditor’s Office applying fiscal emergency status to the city in 2017.

Tuesday night’s meeting was called as an emergency to allow the city to meet the deadline for applying for the loan. Part of the loan requires local-government legislation approving the application.

The loan is pursuant to one originally approved by the Ohio Water Development Authority in 2017 and amended in 2019.

The construction at the front of the wastewater treatment play will allow for the elimination of two combined sewer overflow points, Mayor Eric Keckler has said, and help Fostoria come out from under a 2005 consent decree from the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

The $13.6 million project is expected to help the city save money over time.

“It’s an Ohio EPA requirement that we follow (the consent decree) for a long-term control plan,” city Safety Service Director Deb Hellman said after Tuesday night’s meeting. “In that long-term control plan, we were able to consolidate some of the projects. So, hopefully, that will save the city some money in the long run.”

Hellman said the city’s finance commission is expected to approve the adjustments to the storm-water portion of the financial recovery plan at this morning’s meeting, and the application would then go to the Ohio Water Development Authority.

The results of the loan application should be known Thursday or Friday, Hellman said.