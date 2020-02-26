PHOTO PROVIDED

Hancock Park District Program Specialist Tim Kleman gives some of Hancock County’s youngest residents the opportunity learn more about rabbits on Monday at Oakwoods Nature Preserve’s Discovery Center. As part of this month’s installment of the “Wee Ones” educational series, children ages 3 and under felt a rabbit’s soft fur. The park district will host Leap Year in Space at 7 p.m. Saturday at Oakwoods Nature Preserve. Guests will visit the portable planetarium to learn about binary stars, what comet we’ll see next and when Pluto’s closest appriach to Earth will happen. Participants are required to sit on the floor. This program is recommended for ages 7 and older. Register by 4 p.m. Saturday. There is a maximum of 25 participants. For more information, visit www.HancockParks.com or call 419-425-7275.