St. Wendelin Parish is welcoming a new priest. Fr. Todd Dominique took a leave of absence beginning Monday, citing health reasons.

“I would like to use the coming weeks to come to a place of health and wellness,” he wrote in a letter to the St. Wendelin community. “In order to move forward, I have freely resigned as Pastor of St. Wendelin on Friday, February 21, 2020.”

Dominique was assigned to St. Wendelin Parish July 1, 2015, following the resignation of the Rev. Nicholas Weibl.

He oversaw many changes as pastor, including an abundance of administrative personnel changes, the closing of both the elementary and high schools and the razing of the old elementary building.

“The past five years have been difficult for everyone on a number of accounts. I appreciate your support,” his letter read. “I am grateful for the aid of diocesan and parish leadership who have helped move the parish forward to a place not only of relative health but also with a vision to move into its future.

“Let’s continue to pray for each other. My prayers and wishes for only good things to you now and in the future.”

In his absence, the diocese has assigned Fr. Doug Taylor to serve as parochial administrator at St. Wendelin Parish. He made his first visit to the church on Monday, however, he was unable to comment by press time.

“We’re glad he’s willing to come (fill in). He had to kind of uproot his life to come here and we’re very grateful for that,” Jon Hay, pastoral associate, said, explaining Fr. Taylor was previously assigned to St. Patrick’s Historic Parish in Toledo.

Fr. Taylor will work with the St. Wendelin community until a new, permanent pastor is selected.

Hay said the diocese will make the vacancy at St. Wendelin known and pastors can offer their service. New pastors are assigned six-year terms that begin the first day of July.

During Mass over the weekend, Monsignor Marvin Borger, vicar for clergy at the Diocese of Toledo, made an official announcement regarding Dominique’s resignation.